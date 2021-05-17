Brazil reports 1,036 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil on Sunday reported 1,036 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 435,751, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 40,941 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 15,627,475.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
