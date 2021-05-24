India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 300,000

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 300,000-mark, reaching 303,720 on Monday, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first 100,000 COVID-19 deaths took place in the country in nearly nine months, while it rose to 200,000 in the next seven months, but the last 100,000 deaths were added in just 26 days as the daily deaths peaked at over 4,000 amid the ongoing deadly second wave.

India became the third country in the world to have crossed the 300,000 deaths, after the United States and Brazil.