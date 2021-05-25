Bharat Biotech submits ‘90% of documents’ for WHO nod

Ninety per cent of the documents required for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin have been submitted to the WHO and the remaining are expected to be filed in June, the vaccine’s developer Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) told Indian government officials on Monday. The firm said it is “confident” about obtaining the WHO approval.

However, the latest ‘Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process’ guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that “more information required”. A pre-submission meeting is expected “to be planned May-June 2021,” the guidance document said.

According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely.

Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency.