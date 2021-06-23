China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year

China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.

The provisional timeline of the second half of 2022 was set during a mid-May meeting of the country’s cabinet, or State Council, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.