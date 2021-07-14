Indian Govt likely to appoint National Maritime Security Coordinator

The government is likely to appoint a National Maritime Security Coordinator to ensure cohesive and quicker decision making among multiple organisations that are handling maritime issues in India, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said a retired or serving Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy may be selected for the position of the maritime security coordinator.

The security coordinator will head the National Maritime Commission (NMC) -- which will coordinate with all organisations such as the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the ports and the shipping ministries -- and is likely to report to the National Security Advisor (NSA), they said.

The Kargil Review Committee, which was formed after the 1999 Kargil war, had recommended formation of an apex body that would manage country's maritime affairs by enforcing linkages between the Indian Navy, the ICG and other ministries and departments of the state governments or the central government.