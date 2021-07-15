Elon Musk congratulates Isro for successfully conducting 3rd test on Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Mission
Elon Musk on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for successfully conducting the third long-duration hot test on the Vikas Engine that would launch the ambitious Gaganyaan programme.
Musk, the founder of aerospace manufacturing giant SpaceX, commented "Congratulations" on ISRO's tweet.
ISRO tested the liquid propellant Vikas Engine as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan programme, The test was conducted for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, Isro said in a statement.
The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the test facility of Isro Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.
Latest
Azerbaijan Railways subsidiary participating in project on transportation of goods from Turkey to Europe
Elon Musk congratulates Isro for successfully conducting 3rd test on Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan Mission
Azerbaijani president signs decree on measures to develop production and processing industry in agricultural sector
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish president on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey