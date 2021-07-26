Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region
Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday its forces intensified the fight against the al-Shabab militant group, killing 15 insurgents in a security operation in the central Hiran region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
SNA commander leading the operation told the military radio that the 15 militants were killed during operations conducted in Madhooy village which is under Matabaan district of Hiran region.
According to the SNA, the government forces have achieved success in the ongoing operation to flush out the insurgents from their hideouts in the central region.
