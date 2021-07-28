Apple reports Q3 record revenue

Apple on Tuesday announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 26, with a June quarter record revenue of 81.434 billion U.S. dollars, up 36 percent year over year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The company posted quarterly earnings per diluted share of 1.30 dollars, compared to 0.65 dollar for the same period of fiscal 2020.

Its net income for the quarter increased to 21.744 billion dollars from 11.253 billion dollars a year ago.

Sales of iPhone amounted to 39.57 billion dollars, up from 26.418 billion dollars a year ago.

Its sales of Wearables, Home and Accessories products increased to 8.775 billion dollars from 6.45 billion dollars a year ago.

The services income reached 17.486 billion dollars, compared to 13.156 billion dollars the previous year.

Apple's net sales in the Greater China region increased to 14.762 billion dollars from 9.329 billion dollars a year ago, according to its financial statement.

"This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO.

"We generated 21 billion U.S. dollars of operating cash flow, returned nearly 29 billion dollars to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans," he added.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 0.22 U.S. dollar per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Aug. 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 9, 2021, the company said.