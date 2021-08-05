Tokyo Olympics see record COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

The organizing body of the Tokyo Olympics said Thursday 31 more people associated with the games have tested positive for COVID-19, setting a record for the second straight day and bringing the total since the start of July to 353, Trend reports citing Kyodo.

One of the newly confirmed cases is a Greek artistic swimmer, according to the organizing committee. Among the country's 12-member team, a total of six artistic swimmers have now tested positive for COVID-19 in what the committee regards as a cluster outbreak.

The team was initially staying in the athletes' village but all later relocated to isolation facilities.

The six who have tested positive are staying in hotel rooms reserved for COVID-19 cases while the other six returned home Wednesday, according to Masanori Takaya, a spokesman for the organizing committee.

Of Thursday's daily count, the other cases involved 16 contractors, seven games-related officials, three members of the media, two officials of the organizing committee and two volunteers.

Of the 31, 23 are residents of Japan. The daily figures exclude those announced by central and local governments in Japan.