Ten passengers injured in Tokyo commuter train stabbing

A man stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Japan’s capital city Tokyo and fled, but was later captured by police, fire department officials and news reports said, Trend reports citing Al jazeera.

NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured in the attack on Friday. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and later gave himself up at a convenience store.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. All of those injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, and the attack comes with the capital on heightened security alert as it hosts the Olympic Games.

The stabbings took place on an evening train in Setagaya ward, in the west of the city.