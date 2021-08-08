2 policemen killed, over 10 injured as blast hits police vehicle in SW Pakistan

At least two policemen were killed and over 10 others injured when a blast went off in Pakistan's southwest Quetta city on Sunday night, according to hospital and police officials, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the Civil Hospital Quetta, told Xinhua that at least 11 people including six policemen were injured in the blast that occurred near the Unity Chowk area of Quetta, the capital city of the country's southwestern Balochistan province.

The attack happened when a police mobile on a routine patrol was passing by the blast site, the police officials in the area told local media.

Police said that explosive material was fixed in a motorbike, adding that the police vehicle was targeted in the attack.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in the city.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

No group or individual has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.