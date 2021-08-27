India played pivotal role in development of Nepal’s health sector, says minister

India has played a pivotal role in the development of Nepal’s health sector, state minister for health, Umesh Shrestha said as Nepal received 960 Litres Per Minute (LPM) medical oxygen in aid from India.



Addressing the virtual handing over of oxygen plant built in Indian assistance at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Shrestha recalled the earlier days when India had helped in establishing the facility.

“Before 26 years, Nepali health sector which received support and help from Indian Government already was another milestone for Nepal. Especially, the Province no. 1, 2 of Nepal and Indian states of Bihar Bengal, the Dharan based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has been providing a great support which is evident to all,” said Shrestha.

He further stated that Nepal expects continued support from India.

“In other sectors also the Indian Government has been providing tremendous support. In coming days also we expect the continuation also about the supply of vaccines which we need especially the Covishield vaccine which we are expecting to be delivered. Its availability would help us in making its distribution easy.”