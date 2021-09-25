Australia urges to create ‘stronger, more independent’ WHO

Australia urges to create a stronger and more independent World Health Organization with broader powers, the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the 76th UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Australian premier said the international community should learn how to "prevent future pandemics," and, therefore, needs to create "a stronger, more independent World Health Organization, with enhanced surveillance and pandemic response powers."

"This should be the duty of every single member of the World Health Organization to share that ambition for a World Health Organization that can seek to protect us all in these circumstances," Morrison continued. "And we also need to accelerate efforts to identify how COVID-19 first emerged."

"Australia called for an independent review, and sees understanding the cause of this pandemic, not as a political issue, but as being essential, simply, to prevent the next one," he added. "We need to know so we can prevent this death and this calamity being visited upon the world again. That can be our only motivation.".