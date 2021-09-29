10 terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan's military operation

Ten terrorists were killed in a clash with military troops in Pakistan's northwest South Waziristan district on Tuesday, an army statement said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of a terrorists' concentration inside a hideout in the tribal town located in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the Afghanistan border, the statement added.

"Security forces cordoned the hideout. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including four terrorist commanders were killed. Weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the hideout," the statement issued by the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.