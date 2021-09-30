FAO calls on countries to reduce food losses

The director-general of the Rome-based United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Wednesday called for countries to redouble efforts to halve food waste by the end of this decade, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The organization estimated that around 14 percent of the world's total food production is lost between harvest and retail, costing 400 billion U.S. dollars in food value each year.

In remarks to commemorate the second International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said that more efficient, inclusive and sustainable agricultural and food systems will help to reduce world hunger and reduce strain on the environment.

"We need to accelerate progress in achieving the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) target 12.3 by 2030 to halve global food waste and reduce food losses along production and supply chains," said Qu.

Additionally, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, food loss and waste accounts for around a tenth of global greenhouse gas emissions, while using up precious land and water resources.

"Putting a serious dent in food loss and waste will slow climate change, protect nature, and increase food security at a time when we desperately need these things to happen," Andersen said.