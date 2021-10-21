India, Israel agree on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart on Monday agreed on mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificates amid the push to ease international travel. The decision was announced during Jaishankar's three-day visit to Israel where he held meetings with government officials, business leaders and the Indian Jewish community, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.

After his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, Jaishanakar said the talks, where they discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, were “very productive”.

He said the two sides agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification as well as to resume Free Trade Agreements (FTA) negotiations next month.

Jaishankar also thanked Israel for joining the International Solar Alliance.

“Very productive talks today with APM and FM Yair Lapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification,” the minister tweeted.