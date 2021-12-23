UN General Assembly president tests positive for COVID-19 - spokesperson
Abdulla Shahid, the president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus and is having light symptoms, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said, Trend reports citing TASS.
Shahid, a representative of Maldives, is vaccinated and got a booster shot as well, she said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank