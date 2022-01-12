India to export mangoes to US; import cherries, pork

The US has approved import of mangoes and pomegranates from India and secured New Delhi’s approval to supply of cherries, alfalfa hay, pork and pork products to India, the two governments said in separate statements.

The export of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to the US is in accordance with a recent agreement between India’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) for implementing the “2 Vs 2 Agri market access” issues, the commerce ministry said in a statement. “Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India’s mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US,” it added.

The agreement was signed in pursuant to the 12th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting held on November 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) also announced India’s agreement to allow US pork and pork products into India.