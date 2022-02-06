Emergency use authorisation nod for Sputnik Light vaccine

The subject expert panel on vaccines has recommended the drug regulator to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Russia’s Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine, sources said, Trend reports citing The Indian EXPRESS.

Sputnik Light is developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center, built on a human adenovirus vector platform. In October last year, the government had approved the export of Sputnik Light, manufactured in India by Hetero Biopharma Limited.

The Sputnik is the same as component-1 of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that has been used in India’s vaccination drive. India has administered close to 12 lakh doses of Sputnik V during the adult vaccination drive.

The company had earlier said that the single-shot vaccine has demonstrated 70 per cent efficacy against infection by the Delta variant.

“A preliminary study of the Gamaleya Center has found Sputnik Light significantly increases virus neutralizing activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination with 100% of individuals revaccinated with Sputnik Light as a booster having developed neutralizing antibodies against this variant,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund had said earlier.