AMNS India our most significant JV, said parent Arcelor Mittal as company reports record profit
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India reported a 21% sequential dip in operating profits as a dip in steel prices and higher input costs ate into the margins. However, the company reported a record performance for complete year 2021, as per a presentation from parent ArcelorMittal.
“The most significant of our JV and Associate assets is our 60% equity interest in AMNS India,” an ArcelorMittal presentation read. The company achieved record levels of production, shipments, and EBITDA during the year, it said.
ArcelorMittal follows a January-December financial cycle.
