Shopify beats estimates for holiday-quarter revenue
Canada's Shopify Inc on Wednesday beat revenue estimates for the holiday quarter as a boom in online shopping drives strong demand for its tools and services that cater to e-commerce, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Revenue was $1.38 billion for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $977.7 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Gross merchandise volume, which is the total amount of sales the company raked in, was $54.1 billion, an increase of 31%.
Ottawa-based Shopify helps merchants set up their online stores through subscription-based software and offers other ancillary services from shipping to payment processing.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia to help unblock communications in region - US ambassador
EU-World Bank grant agreement with Azerbaijan to help increase competitiveness in market - EU official (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Tourism Office in Israel working to increase number, diversity of tourists – ambassador
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)
State Commission on Economic Co-op between Azerbaijan and Japan holds preparatory videoconference meeting