Indian World Forum hails PM Modi for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum on Friday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and for undertaking efforts for the welfare of Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities and ensuring their safe evacuation.

Notably, the Government of India from time to time has granted citizenship and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) to Afghan Hindus and Sikhs. In the letter, Chandhok urged the government to process the remaining pending citizenship applications.

The IWF president urges the country to consider the setup of a single-window facility in particular for Afghan Minorities for processing their fresh and pending applications in a time-bound manner.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, all the earlier visas issued to Afghans have been invalidated for those out of the country. As these Afghans now seek fresh e-visa, he urged the government to process these pending applications.

"Government may consider and set up a dedicated cell for issuance and processing of fresh visas, conversion into LTV Visas, residential permits and exit permits for Afghan minorities in a time-bound manner along with easing of restrictions including the requirement of a local guarantor", he said.

He also pointed out that India may consider maintaining the Gurdwaras and Mandirs in Afghanistan in coordination with International agencies as it is likely that disgruntled elements may grab the personal estate of minorities.