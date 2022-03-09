India, US navies discuss enhancing maritime safety in Indian Ocean region

The US and Indian Navies on Tuesday discussed collaborative efforts to enhance maritime safety and security through information sharing in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The US Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, Commander of US 7th Fleet visited Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The US delegation was briefed on the maritime pattern of life observed in IOR.

