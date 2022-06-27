Japan to impose sanctions on another 160 Russian individuals and legal entities

The Japanese government will expand individual and export sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a G7 summit in Germany, Trend reports citing TASS.

Japan intends to freeze the assets of 70 Russian individuals and legal entities over the situation in Ukraine and to impose additional export sanctions on another 90 Russian organizations which Tokyo thinks have ties with the defense industry, the Japanese public broadcaster reported.

The new package of restrictions will also ban accounting and trust services to Russia and the import of Russian gold, as was announced earlier be Great Britain.