UN chief calls for smooth transition of gov't in Sri Lanka

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a smooth transition of government in Sri Lanka and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis, said his deputy spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka closely, and stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general calls on "all stakeholders to engage in dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government and to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis," said the statement.

The secretary-general condemns all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable, underlining the paramount importance of maintaining the peace, it added.