8 people killed, 6 injured in southern Philippines' road crash

Eight people were killed and six others injured Thursday when their van lost control and collided with an oncoming 10-wheeler truck along a highway in General Santos City in the southern Philippines, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police said the van veered to the opposite lane after one of its front tires burst around 3:15 p.m. local time. The van from Davao City was traveling south to General Santos City when the accident occurred.

Seven of the van's passengers reportedly died at the scene, while another died at a local hospital while undergoing treatment.