With 75 payloads built by 750 girl students, ISRO’s smallest rocket carrying tiranga to launch big dreams

n August 15, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement that the Tricolour will be unfurled in space during India’s 75th year of Independence. Keeping with the promise of unfurling the flag in space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching its smallest commercial rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 7, which will also carry the national flag into space.

While the PM’s promise was to “undertake a manned space mission on board ‘Gaganyaan’ carrying the national flag”, that project has been delayed.

ISRO’s SSLV, however, is a feat on its own as it was developed to place satellites and payloads weighing less than 500 kg into the earth’s lower orbit. The official launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:18 am on August 7.

To mark country’s celebrations of ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the SSLV will have a co-passenger satellite called ‘AzaadiSAT’ comprising 75 payloads built by 750 young girl students from 75 rural government schools across India. This project was specially conceptualised for the 75th Independence Day year celebrations to encourage scientific temper and create opportunities for young girls to choose space research as their career.