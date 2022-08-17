Road crash kills 3 in Indonesia

Three people were killed in a car crash that occurred on Jagorawi toll road linking the capital city of Jakarta and West Java Province, local traffic police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fatal crash involved a minivan carrying three passengers and a tank truck with a driver.

The accident occurred after the minivan heading for Jakarta suddenly moved into the emergency lane and hit the back of the tank truck which was stopping on the lane, the National Police Traffic Corps' Jagorawi highway patrol head, Budi Hermawan, told local media.

"We suspect that the driver fell asleep, then (the minivan) swerved into a tank truck that stopped on the shoulder of the road," Hermawan said.

The three passengers in the minivan were killed in the accident and rushed to a police hospital in East Jakarta.

An investigation was still underway.