Visits, such as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Armenia, can only aggravate conflict, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday, summing up the results of his participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Such visits will not pacify these or those conflicts, on the contrary, they will only aggravate them" BelTA agency quoted him as saying.