Cuba entirely without power after Hurricane Ian

Other News Materials 28 September 2022 04:51 (UTC +04:00)
Cuba's electrical grid collapsed late on Tuesday, leaving the entire country without power shortly after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the western end of the island with violent winds and flooding, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Lázaro Guerra, Technical Director of the Electric Union of Cuba, said a failure in the national electric system, in part associated with the storm, had affected infrastructure, state-run media reported.

Guerra said the union would work through the night and early Wednesday to restore power.

