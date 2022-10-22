Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
4 terrorists killed in military operation in NW Pakistan

Other News Materials 22 October 2022 04:58 (UTC +04:00)
Four terrorists were killed during a military operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said late Friday that a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, a district bordering Afghanistan.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the killed terrorists, said the ISPR statement.

It added that the killed militants had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

