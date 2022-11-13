Hot air balloon crash injures 9 after lifting into sky without pilot in Austrian Alps

A hot air balloon crashed in the Austrian Alps on Saturday, injuring nine people, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The balloon hit the ground on the mountain range's eastern edge, throwing out the pilot and co-pilot, and then bounced back into the sky with the passengers still on board, authorities said.

Two of the occupants were seriously injured in the crash in the Bucklige Welt region, an area named for its hilly landscape, according to Sonja Kellner of the Austrian Red Cross.

They were found with two other slightly injured passengers at Untereck. Another five passengers were found with minor injuries near Stang, about 5 kilometres away.