Britain to provide Ukraine with new air defense package - Sunak

The UK will provide Ukraine with new air defense package. This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

The UK prime minister reminded that only this year Britain provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 2.3 billion pounds, noting the United Kingdom will provide military aid next year as well.

“We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment,” he said.

According to Sunak, the UK is also bolstering its training programs for the Ukrainian military, in particular, medics and military engineers. In addition, the United Kingdom will provide special winter equipment.

As reported, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, November 19 and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.