Argentina announces 1st monkeypox death

Argentina recorded its first death from monkeypox of an adult male with underlying pathologies, the Health Ministry announced Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a bulletin, the ministry said that the 44-year-old man "had been in intensive care on a ventilator since Oct. 9," adding that he presented HIV/AIDS risk factors.

As of Nov. 22, the South American country had accumulated 895 monkeypox cases, a weekly increase of 3.46 percent, according to official data.

Over 66.4 percent of confirmed cases were registered in the city of Buenos Aires, which along with the provinces of Buenos Aires and Cordoba, accounted for 94.9 percent of national infections, the bulletin reported.

Meanwhile, infections have been recorded in 15 of the 24 provinces in the country since the first case was detected on May 27, while the average age of reported cases was 35 years old, with a range from 10 to 78 years old.

The Argentine Health Ministry set up a working team for surveillance and specific recommendations for health teams and the population after the first cases of the disease in non-endemic countries were reported.