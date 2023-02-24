Tropical Cyclone Freddy leaves at least 7 dead in Madagascar

The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy has risen to seven, and more than 13,000 people have been displaced, the National Disaster Risk Management Office (BNGRC) said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the BNGRC, 68,809 people were affected in seven regions, including more than 13,000 people who have been displaced; more than 12,000 houses were flooded or damaged, and 1,206 others were destroyed.

"We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The spokesman also said humanitarian workers will begin distributing cash and education assistance next week.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy made landfall on the southeastern coast of the Indian Ocean island country Tuesday evening before moving toward the southwest.

After crossing Madagascar, Freddy headed into the Mozambican Channel and is expected to restrengthen before landing in Mozambique.