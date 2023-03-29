Rebels kill 17 civilians in eastern DR Congo - UN

Two separate rebel attacks in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the weekend killed 17 civilians, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The armed group Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) also opened fire on UN peacekeepers and Congolese defense forces on joint patrols to protect civilians around Ituri province's Djugu territory, where the CODECO rebel attacks occurred, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The peacekeepers and the military returned fire, and the CODECO members fled.

Dujarric said peacekeepers from the UN mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, responded to persistent insecurity caused by CODECO in the area of Drodro and Roe, southeast of Djugu.