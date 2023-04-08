At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said, amidst a sharp rise in migrant boats from the North African country, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The coast guard rescued 17 others off the southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Sfax court judge Faouzi Masmousdi said.

In recent weeks, dozens have gome missing and died in repeated drowning accidents off the Tunisian coast.