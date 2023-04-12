Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100

Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media, Trend reports citing Newstalk ZB.

The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter a widespread armed struggle against its rule, which began in February 2021 when it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 3000 civilians are estimated to have been killed since then by security forces.

A witness told Associated Press that a fighter jet dropped bombs directly into a crowd of people who were gathering at 8am for the opening of a local office of the country’s opposition movement outside Pazigyi village in Sagaing region’s Kanbalu township. The area is about 110km north of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

About half an hour later, a helicopter appeared and fired at the site, said the witness, who asked not to be identified because he feared punishment by the authorities.

Initial reports put the death toll at around 50, but later tallies reported by independent media raised it to about 100. It was impossible to independently confirm details of the incident because reporting is restricted by the military government.