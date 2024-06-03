Iran counts registered candidates for local presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A total of 59 people have been registered to participate in the presidential election in Iran, the representative of the country's electoral headquarters, Mohsen Eslami said during today's briefing in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, currently, 213 people have applied to the electoral headquarters for the registration of candidacy for the election.

Eslami mentioned that today 86 people applied to the electoral headquarters for registration, of whom 22 (one woman and 21 men) were registered.

He emphasized that today is the last day of candidacy registration, and this term will not be extended.

To note, the special presidential election in Iran will be held on June 28.

Candidates for president may be those who are between the ages of 40 and 75, have held important positions in the nation's state administration for at least four years, and possess a minimum of a master's degree in science.

Due to the May 19 helicopter disaster that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and eight others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several state officials, Iran is holding its 14th presidential election.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel