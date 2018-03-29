Kabul still interested in Russian weapons, Foreign Ministry says

29 March 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Afghan authorities have assured Moscow that they are still interested in using Russian weapons and military equipment, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who is also the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"When we raised this question before Afghanistan’s authorities, they admitted, though reluctantly, that it [statements about their refusal to use Russian-made weapons - TASS] was the United States’ position, while they were actually still interested in using Russian weapons and military equipment," the Russian diplomat said.

Washington is accusing Moscow of arms supplies to the Taliban radical Islamist movement to cover up its failures in Afghanistan, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said.

"The philosophy is as follows: the situation has only deteriorated over the 17 years of the US presence in Afghanistan," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on the causes of the accusations.

"So, a culprit has to be found," he added.

"Russia, Iran and Pakistan have been chosen as those to blame for that. This trio, in the opinion of Washington’s propaganda inventors, is the main cause of US failures in Afghanistan," Kabulov said.

