Huge road accident kills 3, injures 37 in Voronezh region

Two intercity buses collided at the "Don" highway in the Russian south, Sputnik reported.

"Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took part in the operation to clear a road accident in the Novousmansky district… It was a collision of two buses," Russian emergency service said in a statement on its website.

Later a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik that at least three had died and three had been severely injured due to the accident, with a total of up to 37 people who suffered from wounds.

It is currently unknown what caused the tragic incident.

