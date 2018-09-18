Huge road accident kills 3, injures 37 in Voronezh region

18 September 2018 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Two intercity buses collided at the "Don" highway in the Russian south, Sputnik reported.

"Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took part in the operation to clear a road accident in the Novousmansky district… It was a collision of two buses," Russian emergency service said in a statement on its website.

Later a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik that at least three had died and three had been severely injured due to the accident, with a total of up to 37 people who suffered from wounds.

It is currently unknown what caused the tragic incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN secretary general hails Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idlib
World 18 September 22:59
Israel's Netanyahu to speak to Russia's Putin
Israel 18 September 16:35
Israeli military blames Syria for downing Russian plane
Israel 18 September 16:02
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
Oil&Gas 18 September 15:56
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 18 September 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 18 September 14:42
Latest
Azerbaijani FM meets WEF president
Politics 18 September 23:55
UN secretary general hails Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria’s Idlib
World 18 September 22:59
EU to scrap lawsuit against Ireland after Apple pays back taxes
World 18 September 22:28
AZDynamics presents robot for deep-sea operations
ICT 18 September 21:57
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan aim to develop relations in all areas
Economy news 18 September 21:48
Chairman of Pakistani Senate to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 18 September 21:30
One dead, five injured in scaffolding collapse in Madrid
Europe 18 September 21:25
Presidential administration: Turkey, Azerbaijan repeatedly proved fraternity to each other
Turkey 18 September 20:47
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol amending double taxation avoidance deal with Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 18 September 20:41