Putin, Prince Al Saud discuss coordination within OPEC+

In a second phone conversation held this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud focused on the agreements within OPEC+ and voiced readiness for further coordination in that field, the Kremlin said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In the continuation of the previous phone conversation of October 13, [they] had an extensive exchange of views on the implementation of current agreements within the OPEC+ format. Both sides once more emphasized their readiness for further close coordination in this field to maintain stability in the world energy market," the press service said.

The sides agreed to maintain contacts at all levels.