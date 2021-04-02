Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 8,792 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,563,056 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections dropped to 0.19%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Republic of Tuva (0.01%), the Magadan Region (0.02%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region and the Republic of Ingushetia (0.06% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 708 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 601 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 277 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 243 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 202 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 277,172 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.