Russia records over 8,600 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,702,101, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.18%.

Currently, 269,739 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Some 7,391 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,326,780. The share of recovered patients reached 92.02 % of all those infected.

Russia registered 389 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 398 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 105,582 since the start of the pandemic. The mortality rate in relative terms climbed to 2.25%, according to the crisis center