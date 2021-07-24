Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the past day

Russia confirmed 23,947 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,102,469, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday. The number of cases grew by 0.39% in relative terms, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Moscow confirmed 3,376 coronavirus cases in the past day. Some 2,096 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,937 in St. Petersburg, 533 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 488 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 487 in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Currently, 477,418 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 21,952 over the past day to 5,471,956. The share of recovered patients hit 89.7% of the total case tally, according to the crisis center. Some 2,087 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,931 in St. Petersburg, 487 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 461 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 457 in the Perm Region.

Russia recorded 799 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 795 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 153,095. The average mortality rate remained at 2.51%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, 73 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 32 in the Irkutsk Region, 28 in the Krasnodar Region, 27 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 25 in the Rostov Region.