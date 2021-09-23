Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

Russia recorded 21,438 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 15. The total number of cases has reached 7,354,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,698 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 936 in the Moscow region, 542 in the Samara region, 513 in the Sverdlovsk region and 502 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 594,770 active coronavirus cases in Russia.