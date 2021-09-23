Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15
Russia recorded 21,438 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 15. The total number of cases has reached 7,354,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.
In particular, 1,698 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 936 in the Moscow region, 542 in the Samara region, 513 in the Sverdlovsk region and 502 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
There are currently 594,770 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Ministry of Economy no longer responsible for improving ecological condition of Absheron Peninsula lakes
Azerbaijani Day.Az joins MUSIAD's business union which incorporates largest companies in Turkey (PHOTO)
OIC-IPHRC to prepare report on human rights violations committed by Armenia during occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Another int'l delegation visiting Baku to investigate crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories