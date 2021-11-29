Russia detects 33,860 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 33,860 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,604,233 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.35%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,236 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 2,181 new infections in St. Petersburg and 941 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 751 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region and 717 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,034,458 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.