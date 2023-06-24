Convicts in Russia will be able to sign contracts with Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law according to which convicts in the country can be released ahead of schedule at the conclusion of a contract for service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Trend reports.

Moreover, the president of Russia has signed a law that allows persons with a criminal record or limited fitness for military service to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The decision was made following the recent developments in Russia.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.

Russia introduced anti-terrorist operation regime in several regions, including Moscow and Voronezh.