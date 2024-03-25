Russia extends search effort at terrorist assault spot

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The search operation at the site of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall has been extended until 17:00 on March 26, the governor of the Moscow region Andrey Vorobyev said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the meeting of the operational headquarters.

"The term of the search operation has been extended until the next day, until 5 p.m.," he emphasized.

To note, unknown people staged a shooting with automatic rifles at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports that the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 137 people. The bodies of 68 people have been identified.

