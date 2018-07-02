Turkish defense industry meets country’s needs by 60%

2 July 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The share of domestic production in the Turkish defense industry is 60 percent, a source in the Turkish government told Trend July 2.

Over the past 16 years, Turkey managed to reduce its dependence on imports of defense products from 80 to 40 percent, according to the source.

“The goal of Turkey is to bring the share of production of the national defense industry to at least 80 percent by 2023,” the source said.

Turkey also exports products of the national defense industry to a number of countries.

Presently, the export of Turkish defense products exceeds $160 billion.

From 2011, Turkey has set up the production of mobile outposts that proved useful in fights against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the Canik TP9 handguns, unmanned ANKA aircraft and other military equipment to strengthen the domestic defense industry.

Turkey is also developing a domestic military laser system.

Earlier, the trials of the domestically-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have also been conducted in Turkey. The new rocket, named KAAN, was launched from a firing ground in the province of Sinop in the north of Turkey.

The KAAN rocket system, produced by Roketsan, was first demonstrated at the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF-2017 in Istanbul.

